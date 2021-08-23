Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,408 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,358 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,005 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 35,953 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Citigroup started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

LUV opened at $47.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

