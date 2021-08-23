Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 5,301 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,728,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $639,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,509,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

