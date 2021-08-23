Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $116,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,027 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 18,495.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,596,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,362 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,701 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCL opened at $21.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.17. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

