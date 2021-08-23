Plair Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,112.00 (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Plair has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Plair has a market cap of $2.43 million and $5,112.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00051220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.96 or 0.00827709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00103256 BTC.

About Plair

PLA is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official website is plair.life . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

