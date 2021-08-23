PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). PlayAGS posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 3.50. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PlayAGS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 38.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 247,398 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 13.9% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 489.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

