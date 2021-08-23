PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PWSC stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

