PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Investment analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PWSC. William Blair began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

