Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PINC. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. Premier has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Premier during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Premier by 650.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Premier by 85.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Premier by 66.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

