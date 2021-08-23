Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Prime Financial Group’s previous final dividend of $0.003.
The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52.
About Prime Financial Group
