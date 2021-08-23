Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Prime Financial Group’s previous final dividend of $0.003.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52.

About Prime Financial Group

Prime Financial Group Limited provides integrated accounting and business advisory, wealth management, and capital advisory services in Australia. The company offers accounting and business advisory services, such as accounting and tax compliance, board advisory and business owner monitoring, management advisory, start up, small to medium enterprise advisory, outsourced CFO and accounting, grants and tax incentives, and innovation and commercialization.

