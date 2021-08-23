Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Receives $37.00 Average PT from Analysts

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

PRIM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 195,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,007. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,195,000 after purchasing an additional 611,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,099,000 after purchasing an additional 588,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 53.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after purchasing an additional 364,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 34.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,573,000 after purchasing an additional 261,747 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

