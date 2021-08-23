Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72.

