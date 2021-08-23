Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zuora by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,096 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zuora by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,164 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $17,934,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Zuora by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,844,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,905,000 after acquiring an additional 822,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $9,951,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

ZUO stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.86.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 29,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,618.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,614.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,554 shares of company stock valued at $877,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

