Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $249,000 Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIM. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIM. TheStreet raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE CIM opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $172.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

