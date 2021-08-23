Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $313,000 Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,121 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 122.4% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,144,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after buying an additional 629,646 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,596,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Immunovant by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 259,626 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,040,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Immunovant by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 896,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 594,714 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMVT shares. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Immunovant news, Director Atul Pande bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George V. Migausky bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IMVT opened at $7.85 on Monday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $902.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

