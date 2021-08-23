Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,537 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Codexis by 2,965.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Codexis by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. Research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

