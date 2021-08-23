Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medallia were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Medallia by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Medallia by 55.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallia in the first quarter valued at $798,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medallia by 5,268.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Medallia by 2.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,245,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,219,252.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $75,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,380.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,134 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,500. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

MDLA opened at $33.72 on Monday. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.95.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. dropped their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

