ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. ProAssurance reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth $13,589,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1,020.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after acquiring an additional 609,083 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2,717.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 556,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 536,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,036,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,264,000 after acquiring an additional 397,384 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 23.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,387,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after acquiring an additional 266,942 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRA traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 134,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 0.30. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.