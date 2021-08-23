PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Stake Boosted by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,622,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,125 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 2.41% of PROG worth $78,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in PROG in the second quarter worth $606,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PROG by 36.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,401,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,434,000 after buying an additional 377,711 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PROG by 13.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in PROG by 7.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in PROG by 224.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PRG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.92. 353,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,503. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.92. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Garner bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $107,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,152.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

