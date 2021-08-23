Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Progenity from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Progenity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of PROG opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.15.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. On average, analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Progenity by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progenity by 416.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the second quarter worth $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

