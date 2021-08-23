Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

MLNK opened at $25.49 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $26.84.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

