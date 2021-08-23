Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $175.39

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $175.39 and last traded at $175.28, with a volume of 22626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.05.
PFPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Summit Insights upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 46.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter worth $335,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 46.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 118.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)
Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.
