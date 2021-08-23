Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $175.39

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $175.39 and last traded at $175.28, with a volume of 22626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.05.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Summit Insights upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.17.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 46.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter worth $335,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 46.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 118.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

