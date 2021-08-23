ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) is Kingfisher Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,844 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury accounts for 1.9% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at $159,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.07. 78,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,041,670. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.08. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

