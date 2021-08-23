Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires 130 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 234.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC opened at $87.77 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Citigroup reduced their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.