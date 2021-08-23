Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys 51 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,445,000 after acquiring an additional 60,048 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 744,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,714,000 after acquiring an additional 44,848 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,910,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,231 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,158 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

Shares of RNG opened at $250.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of -169.51 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

