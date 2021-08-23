PRW Wealth Management LLC Takes $585,000 Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

