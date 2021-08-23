PRW Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of ESPO stock opened at $66.02 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.08.

