Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Receives $18.12 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.12.

PRYMY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 target price on Prysmian and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Prysmian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

PRYMY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.53. 9,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,083. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04. Prysmian has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $19.06.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

