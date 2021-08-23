Public Mint (MINT) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Public Mint has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00058080 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000732 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 89.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

