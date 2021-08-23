Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Sells $1,280,880.90 in Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $2.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $321.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,206. Public Storage has a one year low of $202.96 and a one year high of $326.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

