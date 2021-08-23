Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Bath & Body Works Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Bath & Body Works in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 207.93% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $66.26 on Monday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $63,729,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $3,165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $9,853,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

