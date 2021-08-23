QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 39,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,241,031 shares.The stock last traded at $77.79 and had previously closed at $77.79.

QTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.55. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 101.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 214,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 107,635 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,411,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 95,329.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,241,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,996,000 after acquiring an additional 937,987 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 5,957.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 472,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,521,000 after acquiring an additional 464,662 shares during the last quarter.

About QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

