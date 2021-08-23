QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 84,020 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $62,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iowa State Bank grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.01. The company had a trading volume of 263,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,054,353. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.