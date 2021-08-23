R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RCM. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a b- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.57.

Shares of RCM opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $316,390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,680,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,419,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,646,893. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

