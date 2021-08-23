Rainicorn Market Capitalization Achieves $11.91 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Rainicorn has a market cap of $11.91 million and approximately $209,905.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00055958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00129439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.68 or 0.00162215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,740.80 or 1.00013230 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $501.59 or 0.01008539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.37 or 0.06913487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

