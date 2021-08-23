Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc’s (NASDAQ:RPID) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Rapid Micro Biosystems’ (NASDAQ:RPID) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 24th. Rapid Micro Biosystems had issued 7,920,000 shares in its public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $158,400,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

RPID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.