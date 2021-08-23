Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Up 6.4% This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $24,726.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00055945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00129924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.47 or 0.00162521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,512.46 or 0.99997167 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.08 or 0.01009984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,428.51 or 0.06924347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

