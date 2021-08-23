Raymond James Lowers Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $67.50

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $75.00 to $67.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.61.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of EAT stock opened at $50.31 on Thursday. Brinker International has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $78.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.