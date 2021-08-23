Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) is Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s 5th Largest Position

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,616 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 4.1% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned about 0.12% of Raytheon Technologies worth $126,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $164,570,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,592 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $125,270,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.36. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.