Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for F45 Training (FXLV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of F45 Training (NYSE: FXLV) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2021 – F45 Training is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – F45 Training is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – F45 Training is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – F45 Training is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – F45 Training is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – F45 Training is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – F45 Training is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FXLV traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 312,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,898. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

