REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Gap Down to $9.63

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $9.11. REE Automotive shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 2,084 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REE shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

