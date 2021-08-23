Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,556,639 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,789 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $71,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $68,174,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 381.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,118 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,683 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,218,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,404,000 after buying an additional 1,530,961 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

Shares of RF opened at $20.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

