Reid Mccarthy Acquires 500 Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Stock

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Director Reid Mccarthy acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.61 per share, for a total transaction of $18,805.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Annovis Bio stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.84. 14,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,930. The firm has a market cap of $322.74 million, a P/E ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.62. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $132.00.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANVS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth about $1,245,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

