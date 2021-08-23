Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,263 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 178.2% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.77. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.55.

