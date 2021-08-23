Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 305,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,135,000 after purchasing an additional 110,864 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 72,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.57 on Monday, reaching $410.18. The company had a trading volume of 40,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,634. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $411.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.48.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.