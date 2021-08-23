Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $121,479,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,793,000 after acquiring an additional 363,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,975,000 after acquiring an additional 321,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $268.40. 12,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,933. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

