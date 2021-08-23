Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 439 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 75.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 51.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $455.90. 18,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $416.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $460.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

