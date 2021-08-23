Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.86 on Monday, reaching $229.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,033. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $230.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

