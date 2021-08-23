Rentberry Reaches One Day Volume of $568.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, Rentberry has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. Rentberry has a total market cap of $386,368.58 and approximately $568.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00058054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.93 or 0.00815151 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

BERRY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

