Research Analysts Set Expectations for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.34. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $372.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.21.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,334.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,735 shares of company stock worth $86,828. 4.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 890,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 67,786 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 80,365.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 30,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

