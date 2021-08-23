Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.
Shares of RVI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,454. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31. Retail Value has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $525.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Retail Value Company Profile
Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.
