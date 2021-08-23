Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Retail Value alerts:

Shares of RVI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,454. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31. Retail Value has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $525.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 24,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Retail Value during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Retail Value by 36.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.